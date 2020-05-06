Raiders’ Jon Gruden buying properties in Las Vegas

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks onto the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – While the sports world is on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic, some aspects must keep moving forward. The Raiders are spending this time completing their move to Las Vegas and Coach Jon Gruden has already found himself properties in the valley.

Realtor.com reports that Gruden has purchased a modest condominium in the southern part of the valley and he has bought a lot at Southern Highlands. Both locations would put Gruden near the Raiders practice facility and Allegiant Stadium.

Gruden bought the One Las Vegas condo for $359,000. It’s likely to be a temporary residence. Gruden and his wife Cindy also bought a lot at Southern Highlands for $750.000.

In 2018 the Raiders coaxed Gruden out of the ESPN broadcast booth and back into coaching with a 10 year, $10 million per season contract.