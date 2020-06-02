1  of  3
Raiders’ Henry Ruggs III injures thigh in strange accident

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III of Alabama runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This could’ve been much worse for the fastest man at the NFL Combine. Henry Ruggs III, who runs a 4.27 40 yard dash was not fast enough to avoid being squeezed between a trailer and a truck and receiving a cut on his thigh.

Reports are it could’ve been much worse and the cut missed his femoral artery by an inch. Ruggs’ dad says his son is OK.

The Raiders are aware of the injury but have had no comment because of privacy concerns.

Ruggs was the top draft pick for the Raiders in 2020. They picked him 12th out of Alabama.

