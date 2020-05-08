Raiders face 21st toughest schedule in NFL

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders begin their 2020 season on the road against the Carolina Panthers and overall, they have the 21st toughest schedule of the 32 NFL teams.

The Patriots, Jets, Dolphins and Niners play the toughest schedules in 2020 while the Ravens, Steelers, Cowboys and Browns play the easiest. For the full list, click here.

The ratings are made by taking the records of teams from the 2019 season and comparing them.

If you’re curious about the scheduling formula, here’s how the NFL does it. Under the formula implemented in 2002, every team plays 16 games as follows:

Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).

The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games).

The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (four games).

Two intra-conference games based on the prior year’s standings (two games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place, and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.

Beginning in 2010, a change was made to how teams are paired in the schedule rotation to ensure that teams playing the AFC West and NFC West divisions would not be required to make two West Coast trips (e.g., at Los Angeles Chargers and at Raiders), while other teams in their division had none (e.g., at Kansas City and at Denver).

CBS Sports contributed to this story