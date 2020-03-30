Raiders get new sign at practice facility

Breaking News
HENDERSON (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders new practice facility in Henderson is now officially identified. The sign has gone up on the building to let drivers on St. Rose Parkway know exactly what they are seeing.

The new facility cost at least $75 million and is 320,000 square feet. It is expected to open sometime this summer.

The Raiders practice facility holds offices, training spaces and one and a half indoor football fields. Three football fields along with fan seating will be included outside the facility

