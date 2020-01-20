Raiders coach Jon Gruden tours Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Raiders head coach Jon Gruden got a sneak peek at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders posted the video of his tour for the first time on their YouTube channel on Monday.

In the video, Gruden steps inside the new home of the Raiders and visits with construction workers as they give him a tour around the venue.

There has been some speculation of whether or not the stadium will be ready to open as scheduled this summer. Just last week, the Raiders addressed the stadium construction concerns at the stadium authority board meeting.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden tours Allegiant Stadium while still in construction. Courtesy: Raiders YouTube

They said at the time that Allegiant Stadium is 198 days away from completion. Construction work began on the $2 billion project two years ago and it is 80 percent complete.