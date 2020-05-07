Raiders busy signing free agents, one from UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It has been a busy week for the Raiders. Now that the draft has passed, the Raiders have been signing free agents and one of them, Javin White is a former UNLV linebacker.

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College

Bowers, Nick TE 6-4 265 Penn State

Harper, Madre CB 6-1 196 Southern Illinois

McCullough, Liam LS 6-2 249 Ohio State

White, Javin LB 6-2 211 UNLV

Bowers: Played four years at Penn State, seeing action in 26 games with two starts…Career totals included 17 career receptions for 279 yards and five TDs…As a senior in 2019, was selected to the All-Big Ten team after appearing in 13 contests and with two starts, logging career highs in receptions (10), receiving yards (214) and TDs (three).

Harper: Played two years at Southern Illinois after transferring from Oklahoma State…In his two years at Southern Illinois, played in 21 games and made 15 starts, compiling 88 tackles (72 solo), including one for loss, a half-sack, two INTs, 20 passes defensed and one forced fumble…As a senior in 2019, played in a career-high 11 contests with 10 starts, posting 42 stops (30), including one for loss, two INTs and 14 passes defensed en route to Missouri Valley Football Conference honorable mention recognition after ranking 17th in the nation with 1.3 passes defensed per game.

McCullough: Played four years at Ohio State, appearing primarily as the program’s long snapper…Handled long-snapping duties in 54-of-55 contests during his collegiate career, missing just one game due to illness…Was successful on 577 consecutive snaps and was named a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award as a senior, an award given annually to the nation’s top long-snapper, after tying a career high with 14 games played.

White: Played four years at UNLV, appearing in 43 games and making 29 starts for the program…Career totals include 201 tackles (124 solo), including 18 for loss, 3.5 sacks, nine INTs, 15 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery…Named to the UNLV All-Decade Team at linebacker after finishing sixth in Rebels history in INTs and third in forced fumbles…As a senior in 2019, started all 12 contests and was named to the Butkus Award watch list, while being recognized as All-Mountain West honorable mention after posting 79 stops (54), including 8.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, there INTs, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

SIGNED THE FOLLOWING FREE AGENTS:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Phillips, Justin LB 6-0 235 1 Oklahoma State

Young, Sam T 6-8 302 11 Notre Dame

SIGNED THE FOLLOWING UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Seymour, Kamaal T 6-6 319 R Rutgers

Phillips: Returns to the Raiders after spending a portion of the 2019 campaign with the Silver and Black, appearing in four contests and registering four tackles (two solo), tallying an additional three on special teams…Originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before signing to the Raiders’ practice squad ahead of Week 1….Spent five years at Oklahoma State (2014-18), playing four seasons and appearing in 42 contests, compiling 221 tackles (146), including 23 for loss, 6.5 sacks, three INTs including two returned for TDs, six passes defensed, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries…As a senior in 2018, was named a team captain and earned team MVP honors, while also garnering All-Big 12 recognition after posting 98 tackles, the sixth-most in the Big 12 that season.

Young: Enters his 12th season in the NFL after most recently spending parts of 2019 with the San Francisco 49ers…Has spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2016-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15) and Buffalo Bills (2011-13) after originally being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round (179th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft…Career totals include 92 games played with 21 starts…Prior to the NFL, was a four-year starter at Notre Dame (2006-09), starting in all 50 games, including 40 at left tackle and 10 at right tackle.

Seymour: Played four years at Rutgers (2016-19), playing in 46 career contests with 41 starts…Made all of his collegiate starts at right tackle after moving to the offensive line as a redshirt freshman…As a senior in 2019, started in all 12 contests and was recognized as the David Bender Trophy award winner as the team’s premier offensive lineman…Was also named Academic All-Big Ten.

In corresponding transactions, the Raiders have waived TE Paul Butler, LB Te’von Coney, DE Kendall Donnerson, OL Kyle Kalis, QB DeShone Kizer and LB Quentin Poling.