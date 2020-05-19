Raiders announce times and dates for preseason games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL released its schedule earlier this month, but did not give specifics on the preseason games. Today that information has been released. The first ever game played at Allegiant Stadium is set for Thursday August 27, 7:30 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders are also scheduled to play the Los Angeles Rams at home Thursday Sept. 3 at 7:00 p.m.
The Raiders will play 4 exhibition games against the Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals and Rams. Below are the times and dates.
Preseason Week 1 – Thursday August 13 – 7:00 p.m. Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks
Preseason Week 2 – Friday August 21 – 7:00 p.m. Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers
Preaseason Week 3 – Thursday August 27 – 7:30 p.m. Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 4 – Thursday September 3 7:00 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas Raiders