Raiders announce times and dates for preseason games

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 17: Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL released its schedule earlier this month, but did not give specifics on the preseason games. Today that information has been released. The first ever game played at Allegiant Stadium is set for Thursday August 27, 7:30 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders are also scheduled to play the Los Angeles Rams at home Thursday Sept. 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The Raiders will play 4 exhibition games against the Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals and Rams. Below are the times and dates.

Preseason Week 1 – Thursday August 13 – 7:00 p.m. Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

Preseason Week 2 – Friday August 21 – 7:00 p.m. Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

Preaseason Week 3 – Thursday August 27 – 7:30 p.m. Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

Preseason Week 4 – Thursday September 3 7:00 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas Raiders