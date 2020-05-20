Raiders and Nexstar announce long term broadcast agreement

This is in addition to the previous agreement with 8 News Now Las Vegas to be “A Proud Broadcast Partner” of the Raiders by airing numerous weekly broadcasts

Las Vegas, NV and IRVING, TX (May 20, 2020)—Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), and the National Football League’s Las Vegas Raiders, today announced they have reached an exclusive agreement on a content partnership and broadcast rights that will deliver Raiders’ pre-season football games and a variety of related programming to five Nexstar television markets across three states, reaching more than nine million television households.

The multi-year agreement will enable KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, KRON-TV in the Bay Area, KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City, KHON-TV in Honolulu, and KGET-TV in Bakersfield, CA, to become the “Official Home of the Raiders” in their respective markets and to air Raiders’ pre-season games, The Silver and Black Show, an annual NFL draft special, as well as a special preview of the upcoming season and regular post-game programming throughout the regular season. The broadcasts kicked off in April with an hour-long 2020 NFL pre-draft special.

“Nexstar is proud to be entering into this multi-market, multi-year partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders, adding to our expansive portfolio of agreements with NFL franchises across the country,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting. “We are equally proud of our association with the executive team at the Raiders and to be bringing live pre-season football and additional programming to more than nine million television households across these five communities. Delivering exciting, high-quality, live sports programming to viewers and advertisers in our local communities is core to Nexstar’s mission—and Las Vegas Raiders football is as exciting as it gets. We want to thank the Raiders organization for making this partnership possible and we are looking forward to the upcoming 2020 football season.”

“The Raiders and Nexstar are proud to announce a partnership that will bring Raiders content to more than nine million television households in three states,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “The passion of the Raider Nation is unrivaled, and the Raiders are excited to bring team programming to viewers in California, Hawaii and Utah with Nexstar.”

Much of the original programming airing on Nexstar stations will be created in the Raiders brand-new Cox Studios located in Henderson, NV at the team’s Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

“This is an exciting time for the Raiders as they enter their inaugural season in Las Vegas,” said Matthew Rosenfeld, Nexstar SVP and regional manager. “Our television stations are equally excited to be the “Official Home” of Raiders’ content and it has been a pleasure working with the Raiders front office to create this partnership. We look forward to bringing exclusive Raiders coverage to local viewers and to delivering a variety of multi-platform marketing solutions to our local, national and regional advertisers on a scale unmatched by any other station group.”

The Raiders open the 2020 preseason schedule in Seattle against the Seahawks on Thursday, August 13. The regular-season opener is scheduled for September 13, 2020.