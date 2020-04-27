Raiderettes to hold virtual auditions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for enthusiastic and talented candidates for their renowned public relations and entertainment team – The Raiderettes. Virtual auditions will be held for the initial rounds to select the 2020 edition of “Football’s Fabulous Females,” the first group to represent the Las Vegas Raiders.

The deadline for registration is April 30, 2020. For more information/to register, visit raiders.com/raiderettes. Online preliminary auditions will begin on Friday, May 1.

Eligibility:

You must be 18 years of age or older by May 1, 2020

You must be available to attend all home games, special appearances, photo shoots, media days and team practices throughout the season. Practices are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. with occasional practices on Monday evenings from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m.

If selected as a Raiderette, you may not cheer or dance for another professional or college team

You must be able to provide authorized documents to work in the United States

The Raiderettes are beginning their seventh decade and, over the course of their history, have evolved from a team of high school majorettes to a top-flight professional cheerleading unit. Since their formation in 1961, the Raiderettes have graced the sidelines during Raiders home games and continue to be heavily involved in community outreach and maintain a presence at civic and corporate activities. The Raiderettes have performed near and far, including at Raiders International Series games, during overseas troop visits, on goodwill tours and Pro Bowls. In addition, the Junior Raiderette program offers an exciting opportunity for children and teens to participate in an on-field performance alongside “Football’s Fabulous Females.”