NFL schedule to be released Thursday evening

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 17: Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Circle your calendars and plan ahead.

The 2020 NFL schedule will be unveiled Thursday night at 5pm PT on the NFL Network, the NFL app and NFL.com.

Opponents for all 32 teams were previously released on Dec. 30, 2019, but Thursday will see the 2020 slate unveiled with times and dates. Hence, Thursday will be the first opportunity to look forward to just when the league’s biggest and best matchups will be played.

NFL Network coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release ’20, which will be a three-hour show breaking down the upcoming 2020 NFL regular season with analysis of the biggest games, how divisions are looking and the primetime showdowns.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

The NFL app and NFL.com will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all 256 regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times.

The NFL family surpassed $100 million in contributions to COVID relief efforts two weeks ago during the Draft-A-Thon and the fundraising continues through this week’s schedule release. Fans may continue to contribute if they are able, by visiting NFL.com/relief to support six nonprofit organizations serving those most in need across the nation.

The NFL has already announced opponents for teams. The Raiders home games are against AFC West foes the Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos — along with the Buccaneers, Bills, Dolphins, Saints and Colts. Road games will be against the Patriots, Jets, Falcons, Panthers and Browns, along with AFC West opponents, the Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos.

From NFL.com and KLAS TV