NFL power rankings for 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As we sit through the coronavirus shutdown, its okay for a person to dream, isn’t it? ESPN released its power rankings for the 2020 NFL season and there aren’t many surprises, but it’s worth a closer look.
The AFC West looks strong, but not very deep with the defensing Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in the top spot. The Las Vegas Raiders come in 20th out of the 32 NFL teams. Raiders writer Paul Guiterrez says:
The Raiders hit on some real and specific defensive needs in the first wave of free agency, particularly at linebacker (Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski and Carl Nassib), cornerback (Eli Apple) and safety (Jeff Heath). And they got a pass-rushing defensive tackle (Maliek Collins). General manager Mike Mayock said at the combine that with so many needs on defense, he did not have to be so “surgical” on that side of the ball. It all leaves open the possibility of the Raiders using one of their first two draft picks (Nos. 12 and 19) on a receiver (CeeDee Lamb? Jerry Jeudy/ Henry Ruggs III?) — Paul Gutierrez
The upcoming NFL Draft will be key to the Raiders success with those two first round picks. The Denver Broncos come in 23rd with the Los Angeles Chargers at 24th. Speaking of Los Angeles, the Rams are at 17th.