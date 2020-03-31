NFL power rankings for 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As we sit through the coronavirus shutdown, its okay for a person to dream, isn’t it? ESPN released its power rankings for the 2020 NFL season and there aren’t many surprises, but it’s worth a closer look.

The AFC West looks strong, but not very deep with the defensing Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in the top spot. The Las Vegas Raiders come in 20th out of the 32 NFL teams. Raiders writer Paul Guiterrez says:

The upcoming NFL Draft will be key to the Raiders success with those two first round picks. The Denver Broncos come in 23rd with the Los Angeles Chargers at 24th. Speaking of Los Angeles, the Rams are at 17th.