NFL plans to release full schedule this month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL plans to release its schedule for the upcoming season sometime in early May. The schedule will have no international games and for the first time will include games in Las Vegas with the Raiders relocation.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league plans to announce a September 10 season opener, a 16-game campaign with one bye week for all 32 clubs and a playoff run culminating with Super Bowl 55 in Tampa on February 7, 2021.

“We plan to start on time,” McCarthy told ESPN.

The Raiders have home and road games scheduled with Division opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders will also have home games against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Road games will be against the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers. Home games will be played at the new 65,000 seat Allegiant Stadium still under construction.