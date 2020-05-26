NFL planning on playing with full stadiums

SANTA CLARA, CA – OCTOBER 07: General view of the interior of Levis Stadium from an elevated level at sunset during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL is not just planning on starting its season on time, they plan to do it with full stadiums.

Troy Vincent, the league’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations, made that statement over the weekend as the league prepares for the 2020 season. He did add the caveat, ‘until medical community tells us otherwise.’

“We also know that we have to plan for half stadiums. Three-quarters. So we’re planning for all of these different scenarios. But first and foremost, we’re making every effort, working with the medical community, if we can have those stadiums with all people until they tell us otherwise when that time comes, that’s our plan. That’s our plan of action.”

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to open as scheduled in the new 65,000 seat Allegiant Stadium with a preseason game August 27 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders first two preseason games are on the road.