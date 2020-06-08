NFL issues guidelines to return to play

CHINA – 2020/03/24: In this photo illustration the American football league The National Football League (NFL) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL has issued extensive guidelines about what teams need to do amid the fears over the coronavirus pandemic. The league is allowing limited staff to return to their offices June 5, but released these guidelines on June 8. Here is a exerpt:

a. Clubs must establish physical distancing protocols to allow players and/or staff to maintain six fee of distance from one another when inside the facility.

b. Clubs are required to promote physical distancing by rearranging or removing furniture and/or using distance marker to assure spacing (e.g., workstations, meeting rooms), modifying the use of common areas, displaying signs that discourage hand shaking or other contact, and using cones or tape to establish a one-way traffic in hallways and common corridors where possible.

c. Clubs must reconfigure locker rooms to permit six feet of space between each player (by using every other locker or adding additional lockers) where possible. Each player must have individual space designated to store his belongings, without commingling, if locker space is unavailable.

d. Strength and conditioning workouts must be limited to small groups (no more than 15) of scheduled players to allow for physical distancing. The athletic training staff must require individual, staggered player appointments instead of setting a single time for large groups to arrive. Clubs must stagger other player appointments, meetings and workouts at the facility in order to permit physical distancing.

e. Meetings must be conducted virtually to the extent possible. If in-person meetings are necessary, Clubs must make efforts to hold in-person meetings outdoors with participants sitting apart from one another and wearing masks. In-person meetings that do not permit physical distancing are prohibited. Meetings with more than twenty individuals must be conducted virtually, unless physical distancing practices can be adhered to. Communal use of materials, devices, or supplies during meetings ins prohibited. Any administrative, playbook, and advanced work should be conducted on a personal electronic device.

The league still has many issues to work out if it plans to open training camps next month. Teams must hold training camps in their home states, which means the Raiders would not be able to hold camp in Napa, California as planned, but would move to their new Henderson, Nevada facility.