NFL Draft to go on as scheduled

CHINA – 2020/03/24: In this photo illustration the American football league The National Football League (NFL) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Okay, the big party in Las Vegas is not happening, but the NFL will still hold its draft April 23-25th as scheduled. NFL owners had expressed concern over holding the draft the end of April after their offices had to be shut down earlier this week.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to teams on Thursday saying the draft will go on as scheduled in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Las Vegas Raiders pick 12th and 19th in the first round. Most projections have the Raiders picking a wide receiver in the first round.