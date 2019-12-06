NFL Commissioner tours Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday December 5 and he comments about the facility that will be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders beginning in 2020.

Raiders Owner Mark Davis, Raiders President Marc Badain and Tom Blanda, Raiders Senior Vice President, Stadium Development & Operations, joined the Commissioner on the tour.

Goodell sees the benefits beyond the National Football League for Las Vegas. “It becomes an economic driver in a community. It gives people more reason to invest further,” said Goodell.

Allegiant Stadium is near the south end of the Las Vegas Strip and will seat 65,000 for football. There will be a retractable grass field with an enclosed roof that will allow sunlight to enter the stadium.