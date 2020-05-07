Las Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL schedule released

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - The NFL will release its schedule in a three-hour "made for TV" event tonight beginning at 5pm PT. Already various media outlets across the country are leaking some information. CBS Sports is keeping a running tally of games projected to played during the upcoming NFL season. Of course, this is all dependent on the season beginning as scheduled, September 10.

The projections have the Raiders playing at the Carolina Panthers Week One. Then the Raiders would return home for Week Two and play their first game at Allegiant Stadium against the New Orleans Saints. That would be a Monday Night Football game, September 21. Another source has the Raiders at home against the Broncos Sunday November. 15. The projections also have the season opener being Thursday September 10 with the Houston Texans playing at the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.