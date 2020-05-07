Las Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL schedule released

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL is announcing its schedule for the upcoming season at 5pm PT Thursday during a 3 hour prime time special. The Raiders will begin their first season in Las Vegas with a road game, at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday September 13 at 10:00am on CBS. The Raiders first home game will be Monday September 21 against the New Orleans Saints. The NFL plans a full 4 game preseason as well with the first preseason game in the new 65,000 seat Allegiant Stadium set for late August against the Arizona Cardinals.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS 2020 SCHEDULE
Preseason
Aug 13-17 at Seattle Seahawks
Aug 20-24 at San Francisco 49ers
Aug 27-30 ARIZONA CARDINALS
Sept 3-4 LOS ANGELES RAMS
Regular Season
Sun Sept 13 at Carolina Panthers 10:00am
Mon Sept 21 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 5:15pm
Sun Sept 27 at New England Patriots 10:00am
Sun Oct 4 BUFFALO BILLS 1:25pm
Sun Oct 11 at Kansas City Chiefs 10:00am
BYE WEEK
Sun Oct 25 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 5:20pm
Sun Nov 1 at Cleveland Browns 10:00am
Sun Nov 8 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05
Sun Nov 15 DENVER BRONCOS 1:05pm
Sun Nov 22 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 5:20pm
Sun Nov 29 at Atlanta Falcons 10:00am
Sun Dec 6 at New York Jets 10:00am
Sun Dec 13 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 1:05pm
Thur Dec 17 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 5:20pm
Sat/Sun Dec 26/27 MIAMI DOLPHINS TBD
Sun Jan 3 at Denver Broncos 1:25pm