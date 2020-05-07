Las Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL schedule released

1  of  3
Raiders

by: , @ronfutrell

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Keelan Doss #18 of the Oakland Raiders slips a tackled by Donald Payne #54 of the Jacksonville Jaguars after a catch during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at RingCentral Coliseum on December 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL is announcing its schedule for the upcoming season at 5pm PT Thursday during a 3 hour prime time special. The Raiders will begin their first season in Las Vegas with a road game, at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday September 13 at 10:00am on CBS. The Raiders first home game will be Monday September 21 against the New Orleans Saints. The NFL plans a full 4 game preseason as well with the first preseason game in the new 65,000 seat Allegiant Stadium set for late August against the Arizona Cardinals.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS 2020 SCHEDULE

Preseason

Aug 13-17 at Seattle Seahawks

Aug 20-24 at San Francisco 49ers

Aug 27-30 ARIZONA CARDINALS

Sept 3-4 LOS ANGELES RAMS

Regular Season

Sun Sept 13 at Carolina Panthers 10:00am

Mon Sept 21 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 5:15pm

Sun Sept 27 at New England Patriots 10:00am

Sun Oct 4 BUFFALO BILLS 1:25pm

Sun Oct 11 at Kansas City Chiefs 10:00am

BYE WEEK

Sun Oct 25 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 5:20pm

Sun Nov 1 at Cleveland Browns 10:00am

Sun Nov 8 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05

Sun Nov 15 DENVER BRONCOS 1:05pm

Sun Nov 22 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 5:20pm

Sun Nov 29 at Atlanta Falcons 10:00am

Sun Dec 6 at New York Jets 10:00am

Sun Dec 13 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 1:05pm

Thur Dec 17 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 5:20pm

Sat/Sun Dec 26/27 MIAMI DOLPHINS TBD

Sun Jan 3 at Denver Broncos 1:25pm

