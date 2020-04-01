Las Vegas could host NFL Draft in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – April was set to be a big month in Las Vegas. The NFL Draft was set to take place and 600,000+ visitors were expected in the city over April 23-25. That all changed with the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the NFL is looking at possibly hosting the draft in Las Vegas in 2022. Cleveland is scheduled for next year and Kansas City for 2023.

In a conference call Tuesday NFL Vice President Peter O’Reilly raised the possibility of the draft being held in Las Vegas two years from now. The league plans to begin play as planned and should release its schedule by May 9.