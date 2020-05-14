Field grass being installed at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A milestone today at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Grass is being installed on the large “tray” that will sit outside the south side of the stadium until it is needed for games. The natural grass field will sit on giant rollers that would be used to move the field in and out of the stadium as needed.

The 65,000 seat stadium is on scheduled to be completed the end of July and will be home to the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL. The first exhibition game in the new stadium is set for the end of August.