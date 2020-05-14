Drone video shows new grass at Raiders practice facility

HENDERSON (KLAS) – Progress is being made on the Raiders new practice facility. New drone video shot on Wednesday May 13 shows fresh grass is now growing on the outside field.

The facility is more than 320,000 square feet and cost more than $75 million to build. Inside is office space, a training center and one and a half football fields. When the Raiders will use the facility is still dependent on when Nevada opens up from the coronavirus shutdown. There has been speculation that NFL teams from Southern California, the LA Rams and Chargers, could share the facility if Los Angeles continues its shutdown into July.

The facility is on St. Rose Parkway near the Henderson Executive Airport.