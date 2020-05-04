Don Shula dies at 90, Raiders remember

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Legendary NFL coach Don Shula died today at 90 years old. He is best known as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins who finished the 1972 season undefeated, the last team to do so.
The cause of death was not immediately known, but a source has confirmed it is not related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shula, an NFL head coach for 33 years and coach of the Miami Dolphins for 26 of those seasons, was exactly four months past his 90th birthday. He is the winningest coach in NFL history with a regular-season record of 328-156-6 and a postseason record of 19-17.
The Las Vegas Raiders remembered Shula with this statement: