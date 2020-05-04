Don Shula dies at 90, Raiders remember

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 1973 file photo, Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula is carried off the field after his team won NFL football Super Bowl game with a 14-7 victory over Washington Redskins in Los Angeles. Yes, it’s time for another story about the Patriots trying to accomplish something nobody has done since the ’72 Dolphins. But not THAT story. Eleven seasons after falling one win short of matching Miami’s perfection, New England is trying to become the first team since those famed Dolphins to follow a loss in the Super Bowl with a title the very next year. (AP Photo/File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Legendary NFL coach Don Shula died today at 90 years old. He is best known as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins who finished the 1972 season undefeated, the last team to do so.

The cause of death was not immediately known, but a source has confirmed it is not related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shula, an NFL head coach for 33 years and coach of the Miami Dolphins for 26 of those seasons, was exactly four months past his 90th birthday. He is the winningest coach in NFL history with a regular-season record of 328-156-6 and a postseason record of 19-17.

