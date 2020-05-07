1  of  3
Details of Las Vegas Raiders first games leaking online

Raiders

Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 17: Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL will release its schedule in a three-hour “made for TV” event tonight beginning at 5pm PT. Already various media outlets across the country are leaking some information. CBS Sports is keeping a running tally of games projected to played during the upcoming NFL season. Of course, this is all dependent on the season beginning as scheduled, September 10.

The projections have the Raiders playing at the Carolina Panthers Week One. Then the Raiders would return home for Week Two and play their first game at Allegiant Stadium against the New Orleans Saints. The projections also have the season opener being Thursday September 10 with the Houston Texans playing at the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

This is a developing story.

