Coronavirus and its effect on Allegiant and SoFi Stadiums

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Legitimate concerns are being raised about the progress of two major sports facilities being built on the west coast because of the coronavirus pandemic. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA are moving forwar…for now.

Construction projects are still moving forward in both Nevada and California, but there are worries that construction could be halted because of the coronavirus. One worker at Allegiant Stadium tested positive for the virus, but it has not slowed construction.

The Las Vegas Raiders plan to open the 2020 season in the new facility, and the LA Rams and Chargers hope to do the same.