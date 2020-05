LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 8NewsNow Sports Director Chris Maathuis talks to Las Vegas Raiders President Mark Badain about the new broadcast partnership between the Raiders and 8NewsNow.

The Raiders begin play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday August 27 with a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders will play the Los Angeles Rams September 3.

Badain talks to Maathuis about the possibility of a Super Bowl and a Pro Bowl being played at Allegiant Stadium.