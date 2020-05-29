8 News Now Live reports on Raiders Fan Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 8 News Now celebrated its broadcast partnership with the Raiders by declaring Raiders Fan Day this week.

Sports Director Chris Maathuis was live at the 8 News Now studios with an interview of Raiders President Mark Badain, Kevaney Martin was live at Allegiant Stadium with members of the Raiders Black Hole and Ron Futrell live at the Raiders Practice Facility in Henderson with former Raiders quarterback Jay Schroeder.

The Raiders begin play in Las Vegas August 27 with a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.