NHL postpones 2020 scouting, awards ceremony, and draft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Hockey League announced Wednesday that it was postponing the 2020 NHL Scouting Combine, the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Awards, and the 2020 NHL Draft.

The events are being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s efforts to stop the spread of the disease.

They were originally scheduled for the following dates:

2020 NHL Scouting Combine, June 1-6 in Buffalo, N.Y.

2020 Bridgestone NHL Awards, June 18 in Las Vegas

2020 NHL Draft, June 26-27 in Montreal.

The location, timing, and format of the 2020 NHL Draft and Draft Lottery will be announced when details are finalized.

With respect to the Bridgestone NHL Awards, the League says it looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in the future. Las Vegas has been the home of the Bridgestone NHL Awards since 2009.