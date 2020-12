LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Hockey League (NHL) announced the postponement of the 2021 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

The 2021 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, featuring the Carolina Hurricanes, was scheduled for Feb. 20, 2021, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

The League says it plans to return to North Carolina for this event in the near future.