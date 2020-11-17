Florida Panthers hire Brett Peterson, NHL’s first Black assistant GM

(AP) — The Florida Panthers have hired Brett Peterson as an assistant general manager. The team says Peters is believed to be the first Black assistant GM in the NHL.

Petersons hiring comes days after the nearby Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng as the first female GM in Major League Baseball.

Congratulations to Brett Peterson, who joins the @FlaPanthers as the first Black assistant GM in NHL history. #HockeyIsForEveryone



Read more on @NHLdotcom ➡️ https://t.co/owx50vD82A pic.twitter.com/ZY6o5Xto8H — NHL (@NHL) November 17, 2020

The NHL has been working to increase minority participation in front offices and on coaching staffs.

Peterson has a background as a player agent just like GM Bill Zito and fellow assistant Paul Krepelka. The 39-year-old was previously vice president of hockey for Wasserman Media Group and has been an NHLPA certified agent since 2009.