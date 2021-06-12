Canadiens’ Jake Evans traveling to Vegas following concussion

Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (71) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal forward Jake Evans, who has not played since sustaining a concussion on a hit by Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele on June 2, will accompany the Canadiens to Las Vegas for the Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Golden Knights.

Interim Canadiens coach Dominque Ducharme says Evans, defensemen Jeff Petry, and Jon Merrill are traveling for the start of the Stanley Cup semifinals on Monday. Ducharme had said Friday he wasn’t very confident they would dress for Game 1.

The Canadiens swept the Jets and Vegas beat Colorado in six games.