Super Bowl safe from blackout this year, Cox spokesperson says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NFL fans in Las Vegas can rest easy this year knowing they’ll be able to tune in to the big game.

The power plays and posturing that have preceded some Super Bowls don’t appear to be a factor this year. NBC is airing the game at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Playoff games this weekend will determine the teams that will play in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles: the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, and the Cincinnati Bengals are on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

“There are no contracts up for renewal this month that should impact Super Bowl carriage in Cox markets, including Las Vegas,” according to Susie Black-Manriquez, communications manager for Cox Communications in Las Vegas.

The battle played out in Las Vegas in 2016, but a dispute was resolved before Super Bowl 50, when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers, 24-10.

Cox and CBS were in a standoff after five months of intense negotiations before an agreement was reached.

Last year, Cox was embroiled in a dispute with AT&T that threatened a blackout in several U.S. markets. An advocacy group representing several U.S. cable and satellite providers accused Cox of repeatedly using the Super Bowl as leverage in retransmission fee negotiations. The 2021 dispute caused the removal of local broadcast channels from DirecTV in 20 U.S. markets including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Jacksonville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, and Seattle.