Steelers-Ravens off the Thanksgiving menu, postponed until Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens will not play Thanksgiving night, according to ESPN and official team social media accounts.
Several Baltimore Ravens players have been dealing with COVID-19. Baltimore placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Ravens also have been doing team work virtually.
The move takes the NFL’s primetime game off the schedule on Thanksgiving.
It would have been Pittsburgh’s first home game on Thanksgiving. The Steelers have typically struggled on the holiday, going 2-6. All of those games came on the road.
The Steelers are off to the best start in franchise history at 10-0 and can be the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by the Raiders and Dolphins.