Steelers-Ravens off the Thanksgiving menu, postponed until Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers huddle up during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens will not play Thanksgiving night, according to ESPN and official team social media accounts.

Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 29. Kickoff time & television network are TBD.https://t.co/2siejWDL1o — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 25, 2020

Our game at the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled for Thursday, November 26 has been moved to Sunday afternoon, November 29. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2020

Several Baltimore Ravens players have been dealing with COVID-19. Baltimore placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Ravens also have been doing team work virtually.

The move takes the NFL’s primetime game off the schedule on Thanksgiving.

It would have been Pittsburgh’s first home game on Thanksgiving. The Steelers have typically struggled on the holiday, going 2-6. All of those games came on the road.

The Steelers are off to the best start in franchise history at 10-0 and can be the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by the Raiders and Dolphins.