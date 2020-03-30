Worker at SoFi Stadium in LA found to have coronavirus

Aerial view of the SoFi Stadium, still under construction, future home of the Rams and Chargers in Inglewood, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Now both new NFL stadiums under construction has had at least one worker that has tested positive for coronavirus. The latest being at SoFi Stadium being built south of downtown Los Angeles in Inglewood.

The worker in LA was reportedly not assigned to any work inside the structure and there is no fear of the project being halted. The stadium will be home to the two NFL teams in Los Angeles, the Rams and Chargers. A similar situation was revealed last week in Las Vegas where the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium is being build for the Raiders.

Work is going forward on both NFL stadiums and they are set to be completed by the start of the 2020 season.