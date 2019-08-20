Web Extra: Raiders Coach Gruden talks Antonio Brown

NAPA, CA (KLAS) – Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to practice today with a fully certified NFL helmet. Coach Jon Gruden talked about the latest with his star player who filed a second grievance with the NFL on Monday. Brown has complained that the helmet the NFL mandates restricts his vision.

The Raiders are 2-0 in the pre-season with wins over the LA Rams and Arizona Cardinals. They play in Canada on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers.

Brown has missed practice time because of injuries to his feet, and he left camp last week over the helmet dispute.