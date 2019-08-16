Web Extra: Allegiant Stadium tour, expanded version

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A walk through took place Wednesday at the newly named Allegiant Stadium.

As the stadium takes shape daily, the roof will be transparent and will be held up by a network of huge stainless-steel cables. 8 News Now had a chance to check out the site’s progression.

Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb provided in depth looks of the ‘belly of the beast’ and how the Raiders natural grass will be railroaded into the stadium.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis took the tour and has this long- form, unedited version.