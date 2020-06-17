VIDEO: Allegiant Stadium passes “flush test”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – You want to make sure the toilets work. That’s what workers at the new Allegiant Stadium were tasked with doing recently, so they turned on all the water, flushed all the toilets at the same time to see if the building could handle the pressure. Presumably it did.

The stadium is set to open August 22 with a Garth Brooks concert, then the first Raiders preseason game will be played there August 27. There is still no word if either event will happen or whether fans will be allowed, but we know the toilets flush.