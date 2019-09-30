Raiders Vontaze Berfict suspended for rest of season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL has suspended Raiders linebacker Vontaze Berfict for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts Tight End Jack Doyle in Sundays game in Indianapolis.

The Raiders won the game 31-24 to improve their record to 2-2.

Burfict will miss the final 12 games of the season, without pay, and any post season games for “repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.” He has been suspended three times in his career for hits violating the NFL’s player safety rules.

Berfict will have the right to appeal the decision, but he must do it within three days. Berfict was set to make $5 million dollars this year with the Raiders.