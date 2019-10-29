Raiders re-sign local linebacker Brandon Marshall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders have re-signed Las Vegan Brandon Marshall to help bolster their struggling defense. Marshall started the season with the Raiders then was cut shortly before the season began.

Marshall was born and raised in Las Vegas and played his high school football at Cimarron-Memorial before playing college football in Reno for the Nevada Wolfpack.

Marshal was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars and played there one year before going to the Denver Broncos where he won a Super Bowl in 2015.

The Raiders are moving from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020.