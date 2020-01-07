Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs buys house for his father

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 15: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders rushes the football during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders’ star rookie running back Josh Jacobs had a humble upbringing. It’s been well documented that Jacobs’ family grew up on the streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma, often sleeping in his fathers car. On Tuesday Jacobs proudly announced on Twitter that he has purchased a home for his father.

Blessed just bought my pops a house 🏠🤞🏽💯 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) January 7, 2020

Jacobs has often thanked his father for his dedication in keeping his family together through tough times. He has also had one of the best rookie seasons for a running back in NFL history, known for moves that are difficult to stop, but this move stands out as perhaps his best of the year.