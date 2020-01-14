Raiders’ Josh Jacobs named Offensive Rookie of the Year

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 15: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders rushes the football during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named the Pro Football Writers of America’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, the PFWA announced Tuesday. Jacobs was selected in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Jacobs started in all of his 13 appearances, rushing 242 times for 1,150 yards and seven scores, adding 20 receptions for 166 yards. The 24th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jacobs joined Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen as the only players in franchise history to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year after becoming the first rookie in Silver and Black to surpass the 1,000-yard barrier on the ground. Jacobs broke Allen’s rookie club record (697 yards) in just his first eight games, while also surpassing Allen for most 100-yard rushing performances (five) by a rookie in Raiders history.

Jacobs’ 1,150 rushing yards and seven scores in 2019 were both tops among rookie rushers. His 101.2 scrimmage yards per game also led his rookie class, while his 1,150 yards on the ground ranked sixth in the NFL this year overall and also rank sixth in Raiders lore among all single-season rushing performances. Among players 21-years-old or younger, Jacobs’ 1,150 rushing yards in his first 13 contests rank fourth all-time, trailing only Ezekiel Elliott, Edgerrin James and Barry Sanders.

With superb performances in the months of October and November, Jacobs became the first player in franchise history to earn Offensive Rookie of the Month honors and was the first player in the NFL to win the award multiple times since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. Per Pro Football Focus, Jacobs forced an incredible 70 missed tackles on runs this season, an NFL best among all rushers and the third-most since at least 2006, behind only Marshawn Lynch’s performances in 2013 and 2014.

Jacobs proved to be more than just an elusive rusher during his rookie campaign, gaining 686 rushing yards after contact, the most by anyone in his draft class and sixth-most by a first-year rusher through the first 13 games of a season during the Super Bowl Era. Jacobs’ finished with 290 more yards after contact than the next-closest rookie, good for fifth overall in just 13 contests after missing three due to injury.

A native of Tulsa, Okla., Jacobs appeared in 42 games over three years at Alabama. He totaled 251 carries for 1,491 yards with 16 touchdowns, adding 48 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns for the Crimson Tide, while helping the program capture a national title in 2017.