Raiders Fan Day: Las Vegas viewers show off their silver and black — YOUR PHOTOS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Silver and black is front and center today, the first ever Las Vegas Raiders Fan Day in Las Vegas.

We’re kicking off a full day of celebrating the Raiders and their fans with your photos.

KLAS-TV 8 is proud to announce a new partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders after reaching an exclusive multi-year agreement with the National Football League. The station is now “A Proud Broadcast Partner” for the team’s inaugural season in its new home. As part of its CBS affiliation, KLAS-TV 8 will continue to carry more Raiders regular season football than any other station in the Las Vegas market.

Stay tuned to today’s broadcasts for Raiders trivia, a live report from Allegiant Stadium and reports on the stadium and the new practice facility in Henderson.