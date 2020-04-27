Full rundown on 2020 Las Vegas Raiders draft picks

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) catches a pass for a touchdown as Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary (17) and linebacker Cameron Latu (20) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. This year’s NFL draft features a superb group of wide receivers, including Ruggs, who are expected to make immediate impacts in the NFL. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders went straight at their needs in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Raiders needed help at wide receiver and at defensive back positions and 6 of the team’s 7 picks were at those two positions.

The Raiders took speedster wideout Henry Ruggs III out of Alabama as their first pick (#12 overall) in the first round, then surprised some with the choice of Damon Arnett (cornerback Ohio State) with the 19th pick in the round.

Here is the full list of the Raiders picks in the 2020 NFL Draft:

Round 1, pick 12: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Round 1, pick 19: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

Round 3, pick 80: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

Round 3, pick 81: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

Round 3, pick 100 (from Patriots): Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

Round 4, pick 109 (from Lions): John Simpson, G, Clemson

Round 4, pick 139 (from Buccaneers through Patriots): Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

CBS Sports gave the Raiders a B grade and provided this draft analysis:

Las Vegas Raiders: B

Best Pick: It was their first one, receiver Henry Ruggs. I think he will be a lot like Tyreek Hill, which is downright scary for the AFC West.

Worst Pick: I didn’t love the pick of slot receiver Lynn Bowden in the third round. He is a bit of a project, although he has talent, and they did take Ruggs in the first.

The Skinny: Mike Mayock had an outstanding first draft in 2019, so it’s hard to doubt him. But after Ruggs, this draft has some questions. Why did they take two more receivers in the first three rounds? I did like corner Damon Arnette, their second first-round pick, better than most.