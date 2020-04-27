Full rundown on 2020 Las Vegas Raiders draft picks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders went straight at their needs in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Raiders needed help at wide receiver and at defensive back positions and 6 of the team’s 7 picks were at those two positions.
The Raiders took speedster wideout Henry Ruggs III out of Alabama as their first pick (#12 overall) in the first round, then surprised some with the choice of Damon Arnett (cornerback Ohio State) with the 19th pick in the round.
Here is the full list of the Raiders picks in the 2020 NFL Draft:
Round 1, pick 12: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
Round 1, pick 19: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
Round 3, pick 80: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
Round 3, pick 81: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
Round 3, pick 100 (from Patriots): Tanner Muse, S, Clemson
Round 4, pick 109 (from Lions): John Simpson, G, Clemson
Round 4, pick 139 (from Buccaneers through Patriots): Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
CBS Sports gave the Raiders a B grade and provided this draft analysis:
Las Vegas Raiders: B
Best Pick: It was their first one, receiver Henry Ruggs. I think he will be a lot like Tyreek Hill, which is downright scary for the AFC West.
Worst Pick: I didn’t love the pick of slot receiver Lynn Bowden in the third round. He is a bit of a project, although he has talent, and they did take Ruggs in the first.
The Skinny: Mike Mayock had an outstanding first draft in 2019, so it’s hard to doubt him. But after Ruggs, this draft has some questions. Why did they take two more receivers in the first three rounds? I did like corner Damon Arnette, their second first-round pick, better than most.