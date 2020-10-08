NFL moves Broncos-Patriots from Sunday to Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ESPN and other media are reporting that the NFL has moved Sunday’s game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots to Monday.
A positive test involving Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was reported this week.
And more moves could follow, according to ESPN.
NFL officials are watching the Tennessee Titans, and might alter their upcoming schedule. The Tennessee-Buffalo game is being moved to Tuesday, but could move back to Sunday, pending COVID-19 test results.
An announcement from the NFL is expected soon as the league works to set a kickoff time for the game.