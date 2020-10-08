NFL moves Broncos-Patriots from Sunday to Monday

MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 15: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ESPN and other media are reporting that the NFL has moved Sunday’s game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots to Monday.

A positive test involving Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was reported this week.

And more moves could follow, according to ESPN.

Broncos vs. Patriots has been moved to early Monday night, per @MikeKlis pic.twitter.com/enzxlLVirU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2020

Also, the Bills-Chiefs game is being switched from next Thursday to next Sunday, but reverts back if there are more positive tests in Tennessee, per source.



NFL also gets away from next Thursday’s scheduled presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/LBIJk8u4QV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

NFL officials are watching the Tennessee Titans, and might alter their upcoming schedule. The Tennessee-Buffalo game is being moved to Tuesday, but could move back to Sunday, pending COVID-19 test results.

An announcement from the NFL is expected soon as the league works to set a kickoff time for the game.