NFL examines MetLife Stadium turf after 49ers suffer multiple injuries

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are speculating field conditions at MetLife Stadium after suffering multiple injuries on Sunday against the New York Jets.

The 49ers went down multiple starters in Week 2 including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive end Solomon Thomas and running back Raheem Mostert.

Following the game, 49ers’ captain Arik Armstead tweeted out, “NFL fix this trash met life turf.”

@nfl fix this trash met life turf . 2020 is so wack — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) September 20, 2020

After taking a look at field conditions the NFL stated the turf was good to go.

The NFL issued a statement explaining ‘field was in compliance with all NFL policies.’

Here is where things stand from the NFL on the turf at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/oR0rVQz6Bx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

With no preseason and an expedited training camp, the NFL is seeing multiple injuries league wide.

San Francisco is scheduled to play at MetLife this week to take on the New York Giants.

49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan said following Sunday’s game, “I know that’s as many knee injuries and ankle stuff and people getting caught on the turf that I’ve ever been a part of. From what I saw, the other team did, too. I know our players talked about it the entire game, just how sticky the turf was.”

Shanahan added, “I think that was the first time people played on it. That was something our guys were concerned about right away and the result definitely made that a lot stronger.”

