WEB EXCLUSIVE: Randall Cunningham talks about his draft day, 36 years ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Former UNLV and NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham was know for handling pressure in the pocket, but on draft day 1985 it was a different issue. Because of anxiety he left his apartment at UNLV after not getting selected in the first round and went to the Boulevard Mall to do some shopping. He was selected as the 9th player in the second round of the draft that year by the Philadelphia Eagles and went on to have a spectacular career. Randall talks with Ron Futrell in this exclusive 8 News Now interview.

Cunningham also touches on his work with the Raiders as their Chaplain, the work he does for his church, Remnant Ministries in Las Vegas and his son and daughter’s careers as elite Olympic high-jumpers.

