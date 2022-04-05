LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As Las Vegas prepares to welcome the 2022 NFL Draft several lane restrictions and road closures are expected to be set in place in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the Clark County Commission approved the traffic plan for the upcoming event.

Lane reductions will start on Wednesday, April 13, and run through May 6, 24 hours a day near Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard.

On Flamingo, the right-hand turn lane onto Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed. A second lane will be closed from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m., daily.

Roads will be completely shut down from Wednesday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30. Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut down in both directions from Flamingo to Bellagio Drive.

Several alternate routes are listed in green on the maps above due to road closures and lane reductions all set to take place as early as Wednesday, April 13.