LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 2022 NFL Draft week is here and ready to take over Las Vegas. 8 News Now got an up-close look into the final stages for the setup of the NFL Experience as draft picks prepare to take center stage Thursday.

The public is getting to be in on the action with tons of activities, merchandise, and swag.

A spokesperson for the 2022 NFL Draft, Chris Madigan says hosting in Vegas this year was a no-brainer and feels like it can only go up from here.

“If you look at sports in general, Vegas has exploded in the last few years, and to have the success that the Raiders have had here, it was a pretty easy decision to have Vegas be a part of it and in a couple more years we will be back for the Super Bowl so it will be great,” Madigan shared.

Sports fans from all over agree with that sentiment.

“We have been coming here for about 18 years and so we have seen Vegas in a time where there were no sports to all these teams now, it’s amazing!” Tammy Toker shared.

“Since it got canceled a few years ago, due to COVID which was a pain, I think it’s amazing to have it out here, especially with Allegiant and the Raiders,” sports fanatic, Maverick McSparin said.

“I think it’s going to be the beginning of a new age out here for sports!”