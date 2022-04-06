LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention Center announced several transportation options to and from the 2022 NFL Draft taking place from April 28 to April 30.

Residents are encouraged to use these options and avoid driving to the areas surrounding the Draft Experience.

Las Vegas Convention Center Monorail

Free parking for the Monorail will be offered at 3150 Paradise Rd. in the Bronze Lot and in Silver Lots 1 and 2.

You can board the Monorail at the Convention Center Station from the Silver Lot, and exit at the Bally’s/Paris Las Vegas Station. Trains arrive every four to eight minutes at each of the stations below:

MGM Grand

Bally’s/Paris Las Vegas (closest to NFL Draft Experience)

Harrah’s/The LINQ

Las Vegas Convention Center

Westgate Resort & Casino

SAHARA Las Vegas

The Monorail runs from 7 a.m. to midnight Monday, 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Discounted tickets for NFL Draft attendees are available through this link. Discounted tickets for Nevada residents are also available at Monorail customer service ticketing offices upon presentation of a valid Nevada driver’s license. Locals taking advantage of free convention center parking will be able to purchase discounted round trip tickets at the station.

Maximum purchase is one round trip local ticket per person with local ID per day.

RTC Game Day Express

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s Game Day Express will offer pick-up and drop off locations approximately a half-mile from the event.

Tickets are $4 roundtrip and are available on rideRTC or transit and Uber apps. Cash will be accepted at pick-up locations.

Pick-up locations are listed below:

Route 605 Summerlin Game Day Express: Red Rock Casino Resort, 11011 W Charleston Blvd.

Route 606 Green Valley Game Day Express: Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway

Route 607 Centennial Hills Game Day Express: Santa Fe Station Casino, 4949 N Rancho Drive.

Route 609 East Side Game Day Express: Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, 4111 Boulder Hwy

Route 612 West Henderson Game Day Express: M Resort Spa Casino, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Park and Ride will also available at Cashman Field (located off Las Vegas Boulevard N) with stops at the Mob Museum and Bonneville Transit Center at 850 Las Vegas Blvd N.

All routes will drop off and pick up off E Flamingo Road west of Paradise, in front of Starbucks in the Howard Hughes Center. Daily route times will run prior to the opening of the Draft Experience and end approximately one hour after the experience closes.

Thursday, April 28: Departure times begin at 10:30 a.m., with the last departure to the Draft Experience taking place at approximately 7 p.m. with service running approximately every 30 minutes. Buses will be returning throughout the day with the last bus returning at midnight.

Friday, April 29: Departure times begin at noon with the last departure to the Draft Experience taking place at 10 p.m. Buses will be returning throughout the day with the last bus returning at 1 a.m.

Saturday, April 30: Departure times begin at 7 a.m. with the last departure to the Draft Experience taking place at 3 p.m. Buses will be returning throughout the day with the last bus returning at 8 p.m.

Paratransit transportation is available to certain customers. Contact 702-228-4800 for more information.

Rideshare and taxi drop off and pick-up

The ride share and taxi drop area located at the Tuscany Suites & Casino at 255 E Flamingo Rd will be operating under a half-mile walk to the entrance of the Draft Experience.

The NFL Draft Experience and Draft Theater will be located behind the High Roller and the LINQ.