LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even though the Raiders don’t have a Draft pick until Friday, Raider Nation was still out in full force Thursday, soaking in day one of the draft.

Fans, former Raiders, and current Raiders, including kicker Daniel Carlsson, came out to Drai’s at The Cromwell for the official watch party.

“What a great venue to host a celebration and an event like this, it’s really fun to be a part of and get to see Vegas show its lights to the rest of the world,” Carlsson said.

It wasn’t too long ago that Carlsson was having his life-long dream realized of being drafted, and he said he remembers that day fondly.

“All the dreams you have, all the hard work, very emotional day, very exciting day,” he said.

While the Raiders didn’t have a pick in either the first or second round, former raider Eric Allen reminded fans that what they should be excited about are the players they acquired in free agency.

“When they start announcing first round draft picks, just put a picture of Davante Adams on second round Chandler Jones,” Allen said. “This organization has done some incredible things for free agency.”

Las Vegas has quickly become the center piece of these big-time sporting events.

“I mean look, you and I are standing here with the Draft in Las Vegas, would that not have happened without the courage of Las Vegas?” said Jeremy Aguero. “There are a thousand reasons why the Raiders should not be here, and that means a Super Bowl in 2024.”