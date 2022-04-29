LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a family affair on day two of the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas.

8 News Now spoke with a family of four who describes themselves as big Seattle Seahawks fan, because their dad grew up there.

“First time, we live in Southern California, so close we had to come,” the family said.

But now that they’re only a short drive away from here, they frequent Las Vegas as much as they possibly can.



They had to come for this monumental draft experience, and they were here, of course.

This week, they are all about the interactive exhibit, the fun free family activities, and people watching.

“I like the energy of the people.”