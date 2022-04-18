LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL OnePass app is available for download, and you’ll need it if you want to attend any of the free events surrounding the NFL Draft.

While the draft is going on at the stage that’s being built at the Bellagio Fountains, free events will be going on at the Draft Experience and the Draft Theater behind the High Roller and The LINQ.

The Draft Experience, the NFL’s “interactive football theme park,” will feature games and clinics, food and beverage, and exclusive merchandise at NFL Shop. Draft Experience will also feature the 40-yard dash, a vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, a Super Bowl rings display, and live autograph sessions with current NFL players and Legends at the Panini Autograph Stage.

The Raiders Vince Lombardi Trophies from Super Bowls XI, XV and XVIII will be on display.

At the conclusion of each day of the Draft, the NFL will host free concerts in the Draft Theater as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light. Concert admission is on a first-come first-served basis and standing room only. Headliners will be announced in the coming days.

Hours for the Draft Experience will be:

Thursday, April 28: noon to 9 p.m. PDT (post-concert) Friday, April 29: noon to 9 p.m. PDT (post-concert) Saturday, April 30: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. PDT (post-concert)

David Perrico & The Raiders House Band will play at the Draft Theater and will provide entertainment in between draft picks during each day of the draft.

The NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. New this year, the Draft Red Carpet Stage presented by Gillette Labs will host exciting Las Vegas acts — including Absinthe, Jabbawockeez and Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil. The NFL Draft Red Carpet will start at 1:35 p.m. PDT Thursday with interviews of NFL prospects. Performances by the Academy Singers of the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, Kodi Lee and magician Mat Franco are also on the schedule.

Don’t delay in downloading the NFL OnePass app, which is available for iPhone and Android devices now. Use the app to participate in games and activities around each NFL event. Follow these steps for the full experience:

Download the app

Enable notifications

Enable location access

Register by creating an account with your email address and a password

Fans will also be able to view the Draft Theater as part of the experience, where prospects will take the stage to celebrate being selected to their new team.

The app also allows you to enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.